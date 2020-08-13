Truckers allege Mexico-based operators are stealing jobs, profits

Truck drivers want the government to accelerate the adoption of new trade rules as a means to protect the industry from perceived harm from Mexico-domiciled carriers and operators.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Teamsters sent a joint message to the U.S. International Trade Commission this week, urging the adoption of interim rules to implement parts of the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, which was approved earlier this year.

The prominent industry groups allege that weaker regulations imposed on Mexico-based cross-border trucking companies have allowed them to steal U.S. jobs and profits.

“Because Mexico-based trucking companies and drivers are not held to the same, rigorous U.S. safety and security regulations, they are endangering the American public and taking away jobs and profits from American drivers and carriers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement, adding that Mexico-based operators were also a larger threat to the American driving public.

The Teamsters and OOIDA want carriers investigated to ensure compliance with U.S. motor carrier safety laws and regulations.

The USMCA has specific provisions regulating cross-border long-haul trucking, including initiating investigations when interested parties file petitions claiming material harm.

OOIDA has 160,000 members that collectively own and operate more than 240,000 individual heavy duty trucks. The Teamsters represent more than 600,000 members who are truck drivers.

