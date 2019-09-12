Mnuchin says 50-year bond could be available in 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a 50-year bond is being "actively" considered for 2020.

"In regards to ultra-long bonds, our focus right now is on 50-year bonds. That's something that we're actively considering for next year. And we'll consider 100-year bonds at an appropriate time," Mnuchin told reporters on Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin departs after speaking to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The idea isn't totally out of the blue. Mnuchin discussed issuing signifcantly longer-term bonds in August.

"If the conditions are right, then I would anticipate we'll take advantage of long-term borrowing and execute on that," Mnuchin told Bloomberg News during an interview.

