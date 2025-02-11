Treasury Secretary Bessent offers Zelenskyy an economic investment deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed an economic investment deal related to rare earth materials.

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence reported Zelenskyy would review the proposal and respond on Friday when he meets with Vice President JD Vance.

President Donald Trump dispatched Vance and Bessent to the war-torn region in an effort to end the conflict with Russia.

Hours after Bessent's meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said he spoke to the Ukrainian president about peacemaking efforts in the region. He said that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation at Friday's meeting in Munich, Germany.

"I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION," Trump posted on Truth Social. "God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!"

JD VANCE, TREASURY'S BESSENT TO MEET WITH UKRAINE PRESIDENT

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the war has raged since. Trump has said that the war would not have happened if he had been in the White House and not former President Joe Biden.

TRUMP NAMES TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT AS ACTING DIRECTOR OF THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU

In the past few years, Zelenskyy has also visited the U.S., meeting with top Wall Street executives to discuss rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure. FOX Business was first to report that firms including JPMorgan and BlackRock had participated in some of the meetings in 2023.

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON

Zelenskyy also attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2024, where he was photographed greeting JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.