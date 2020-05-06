Treasury launches 20-year bond to help fund record borrowing

The Treasury Department said Wednesday it will issue a new 20-year bond in an effort to fund the record level of government borrowing needed to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

The department announced plans to auction the first 20-year bond on May 20, with an initial offering of $20 billion.

“Treasury’s borrowing needs have increased substantially as a result of the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak,” the Treasury said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.