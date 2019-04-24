Trump economy is the envy of any president seeking reelection: Todd Buchholz

Former President George H.W. Bush economic adviser Todd Buchholz said the Trump administration’s economy is the envy any president going into an election cycle.

“The economy is strong and the unemployment rate is low. So this is an economy that any president of any party would envy,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday. “And the question is can President Trump maintain it?”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hit new record highs after strong earnings.

“The stock market and our country from an economic standpoint is doing the best probably it’s ever done. We're hitting new highs again,” Trump touted the markets’ recent highs.

Buchholz notes the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will face challenges if they chose to cirticise the Trump economy. “[Trump’s] driven the economy in a very successful way, and there are very few Democrats that are going to be successful in trying to claim that this economy is not strong,” he said.