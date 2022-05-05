The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates into a ‘slowing economy,' says expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Oxbow Advisors managing partner Ted Oakley said the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates into a "slowing economy," and that it is unlikely they stay this aggressive for the rest of the year.

FED'S POWELL CALMS RECESSION JITTERS WITH REBUFF OF 75-BASIS POINT RATE HIKE

TED OAKLEY: They are raising into really what is a slowing economy. We're starting to see a lot of changes. The rate of change is changing on a number of things. So maybe they stay that aggressive the rest of the year. But we sort of doubt it, because we're slowly, but now becoming faster on seeing a lot of numbers that are starting to slow down. So we'll see how it goes. But I think, as usual, they're looking backwards, so we'll find out.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: