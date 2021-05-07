Texas trucking company offers highest-paid drivers $14K per week amid recruiting effort

One Texas trucking company is willing to pay some of its experienced drivers a salary of as much as $14,000 per week as it seeks to combat the effects of a nationwide driver shortage.

Sisu Energy, based in Fort Worth, specializes in bulk transport of items like proppant, barite, fly-ash, cement and salt.

Its frac sand drivers can earn up to $14,000 on the higher-end, the company confirmed to FOX Business.

The average frac sand hauler typically earns between $10,000 and $13,000 per week, the company said.

At first, these drivers will receive an 80-20 split, but once they run 60 or more loads per month the split increases to 83%.

Sisu Energy's over-the-road division or regular long-haul drivers works on a straight 85/15 split, and the average weekly pay for these drivers is between $8,000 and $9,000.

The company only works with owner-operators and does not have any of its own trucks or trailers.

Requirements include two years of verifiable CDL experience, being at least 25 years of age, and having no DUIs or DWIs.

For frac sand drivers, the company prefers drivers with previous tanker experience.

The median salary in the industry overall, as reported by the American Trucking Associations, is about $53,000 for a truckload driver working an irregular route. A driver in a private fleet could earn as much as $86,000, according to the trade group.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations said that the industry will need to recruit more than 1 million drivers just to keep up with current economic demand.

Around one-quarter of the nation’s truck capacity has been removed from the road due to a lack of qualified drivers.

