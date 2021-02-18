Texans could see shortage on food supply as farmers struggle from deadly winter storm

A deadly winter storm continues to leave nearly half a million Texans in the dark, including farmers who are heavily affected by the frigid weather.

Farmers in Waxahachie, Texas, told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble the challenges they face with the chilled temperatures. Water supply remains frozen for the animals and their equipment has failed to work in the cold.

"It's calving season for Texas. [We're] not supposed to be under a blanket of snow," Texas rancher John Paul Dineen III said. "We're struggling with these calves, getting them dried off ... their ears are getting frostbite."

Dineen went on to say other farmers have lost 10 percent of their calf crop, as the rare storm wreaked havoc on their land.

The Texas Department of Agriculture issued a dire warning stating, "Farmers and ranchers across the state [are] reporting that the interruptions in electricity and natural gas are having a devastating effect on their operations."

The Texas farmer mentioned if ranchers continue to struggle without power, there could be a “real possibility” it may severely impact the food supply chain.

“Right now, it's not a shortage. Those trucks can't get in and we're not able to take our cattle to market because the markets are closed, the processors are closed. So, there's going to be a hiccup in that system,” Dineen warned.