Tesla

Tesla factory packing material starts fire outside California plant

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department

Tesla CEO Elon Musk named Time Person of the Year

FOX Business' Susan Li and Constellation Research CEO Ray Wang discuss Elon Musk being chosen as Time's 2021 Person of the Year and Apple set to become the first $3 trillion company.

Firefighters in California responded to a 2-alarm fire at a Tesla factory on Friday.

The fire broke out outside the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, according to the Fremont Fire Department.

Packing materials such as cardboard pallets were on fire outside the factory, according to the fire department.

Firefighters in California responded to a 2-alarm fire at a Tesla factory on Friday. (Fremont Fire Department)

As of 2:29 p.m. local time, the fire department said the fire was knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

The Fremont Tesla factory had a separate fire in March 2021 that was confined to an area that was under construction, according to KTVU.