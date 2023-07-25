Teamsters reach 'historic' deal with UPS: 'Tremendous victory for labor,' union president says

One of America’s largest mail carriers, the United Postal Service (UPS) and the Teamsters union reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement Tuesday in an effort to avoid a potential strike that could rattle the U.S. economy.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday to discuss the deal, arguing it's a "tremendous victor for labor" while praising it as "the largest union settlement in the history of labor."

"Proud to say we hit a historic deal," O’Brien told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The union represents about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

