Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Teamsters reach 'historic' deal with UPS: 'Tremendous victory for labor,' union president says

UPS, Teamsters reach agreement in labor negotiations

close
International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien discusses the tentative deal reached between UPS and Teamsters. video

Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien discusses 'historic' tentative deal with UPS

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien discusses the tentative deal reached between UPS and Teamsters.

One of America’s largest mail carriers, the United Postal Service (UPS) and the Teamsters union reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement Tuesday in an effort to avoid a potential strike that could rattle the U.S. economy.

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday to discuss the deal, arguing it's a "tremendous victor for labor" while praising it as "the largest union settlement in the history of labor."

UPS driver is seen in truck as company and Teamsters reach tentative agreement

A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File / AP Newsroom)

"Proud to say we hit a historic deal," O’Brien told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

The union represents about 330,000 UPS employees in the U.S.

This is a developing story please check back for updates. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE


 