TD Bank to require staff to return to office four days a week

TD Bank has directed employees to work in the office four days a week starting this fall, according to a memo from the company.

Executive-level staff at the bank will be required to work from the office at least four days a week starting Oct. 6, and non-executive employees must follow the same requirement by Nov. 3, TD Bank Group Chief Human Resources Officer Melanie Burns said in the memo.

The bank said many of its locations will be ready for the change, but that others may take additional time. Burns said the bank is focused on ensuring its workspaces meet staff needs, and suggested that managers will also have some flexibility to allow some extra remote workdays.

"Many locations will be ready to accommodate this change by November 3," Burns said.

Burns said the bank has found working in person boosts collaboration, decision-making, learning and outcomes, while also improving career development and company culture.

The change to the firm's work model comes after the coronavirus pandemic led to flexible work environments, including remote options.

But after several years of allowing remote work following the pandemic, many companies are now calling their employees to return to the office, claiming — as Burns did — that in-person collaboration is a key benefit for business because it promotes workplace connections, learning and a strong company culture.

Earlier this year, other banks such as JPMorgan Chase, the Bank of Montreal and the Royal Bank of Canada have taken steps to push a return to in-person work.

