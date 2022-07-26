Stuart Varney: Inflation is a sign of policy failure

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the economic decline in the U.S. amid record-high inflation, arguing it's a "sign of policy failure" and the ruling Democrat Party "will not get us out of it."

STUART VARNEY: All this hand-wringing about inflation and recession, is a sign of policy failure.

The government spent too much money. The Federal Reserve printed too much money.

We're in a mess and frankly, this administration, this ruling Democrat Party, will not get us out of it.

You can't tax and spend your way out of stagflation.

So what will get us out of this mess?

BIDEN SAYS 'WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE IN A RECESSION' AHEAD OF GDP NUMBERS: 'GOD WILLING'

Surely it’s time for a pivot. A shift towards a policy of growth.

The Wall Street Journal says this: all tax increases and plans for new entitlements, off the table.

End the war on fossil fuels.

Make Trump's tax cuts permanent.

And put a moratorium on new regulations.

FED PREPARES ANOTHER MEGA-SIZED RATE HIKE, RISKING DEEPER ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

This would be a Democrat nightmare, and the Biden team wouldn't dream of doing any of it.

Even as they reel from stagflation.

But if the Democrats lose control of Congress this November, the Republicans can present the alternative to stagflation: growth and prosperity.