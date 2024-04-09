Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Alabama
Published

Strip club sued by dancers over 'socialist' tip system

The dancers are seeking $100,000 in compensatory damages

close
The Heritage Foundation's Kara Frederick weighs in on Brazil's Supreme Court ordering Elon Musk to remove several accounts on X, formerly Twitter, on 'The Bottom Line.' video

X is the last remaining free speech platform for everyone: Kara Frederick

The Heritage Foundation's Kara Frederick weighs in on Brazil's Supreme Court ordering Elon Musk to remove several accounts on X, formerly Twitter, on 'The Bottom Line.'

Two dancers at an Alabama strip club are suing their former employer over several alleged violations that include a "socialist" tip sharing system.

The former dancers at Sammy’s Strip Club in Birmingham, Alabama said the club owners allegedly "forced a socialist economic system" by requiring them to share their tips among the club's staff as part of an "illegal tipping pool."

"[Club owners] forced a socialist economic system on the dancers mandating they subsidize their co-workers," the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Alabama on Sunday said.

MARCH INFLATION REPORT: ANOTHER MONTH OF ‘HOT’ PRICE GAINS EXPECTED

Exotic dancer

Oni Crawford, an exotic dancer who works for herself making content to post on OnlyFans, creates video content at her home in Temple Hills, MD on October 13, 2021. (Carolyn Van Houten / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

The two dancers, who were not identified in the lawsuit, said they were classified as independent contractors and denied minimum wage and overtime.

"During their time being employed by defendants, plaintiffs were denied minimum wage payments and denied overtime as part of defendants’ scheme to classify plaintiffs and other dancers/entertainers as ‘independent contractors,’" the lawsuit stated.

Dollar bills

In this photo illustration, one and five dollar bills are seen on display. (Igor Golovniov / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Citing the Department of Labor, the suit alleges that this "scheme" is found in a growing number of U.S. workplaces "as a means to cut costs and avoid compliance with labor laws." 

US ECONOMY ADDS 303K JOBS IN MARCH, MUCH STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

The dancers also said the club owners would force them to pay a kickback, called a "house fee," to work, and the club would increase this fee later in the night, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendants would also force plaintiff to pay kickbacks to the club just to work. These kickbacks were called ‘house fees.’ In order to further control plaintiffs, the club would increase the amount of kickbacks later into the evening," the lawsuit said.

Dancer with money

Charlie holds a bag full of cash as new policies implemented by Star Garden management after reopening, now requires the dancers to supply cash and be in charge of exchanging customers' cash for smaller bills on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 in North Hollywo (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The former dancers at Sammy’s Gentleman Club in Birmingham are seeking $100,000.

Ten other unnamed Sammy’s employees are also listed as defendants. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News has reached out to Sammy's Gentlemen Club for comment.