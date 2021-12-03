Steve Moore on November jobs report: 'I'm puzzled'

Economist Steve Moore, during an interview with FOX business "Mornings with Maria," said that he is "puzzled" by the disappointed November jobs report and argued that the vaccine mandate is keeping people out of the workforce.

US HIRING STUMBLES IN NOVEMBER AS ECONOMY ADDS JUST 210,000 JOBS

STEVE MOORE: I'm puzzled by this number of frankly, I was in the camp that thought we'd be closer to 500,000, so I'm mystified by the number. Now I'm going to throw out a hypothesis to you, Maria. And it's two words: vaccine mandate. I think the vaccine mandate is holding people out of the workforce, and I really believe this is a big mistake. It's obviously a hot issue being debated right now. But I even know personally people who say, you know, because they're required to get the vaccine, I'm not showing up for work, or I'm not going into the workforce. So I think that's had a chilling effect on the labor market. But look, the overall picture of the job market is still really pretty positive. I mean, anybody out there who's got a skill who wants a job can have one. I think the problem is on the supply side, that is the supply of workers, not the demand for workers. And I'd have to say I'm mystified. But let's not forget that vaccine mandate, I think, is holding back hundreds of thousands of people out of the workforce.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: