Trump’s reelection is about jobs: Steve Bannon

The man who helped lead President Trump to victory in 2016 says for him to win again, the focus has to be on jobs.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on “WSJ at Large” the road to reelection isn’t rocket science.

“I think it’s very simple,” he argued. “The President of the United States has got to run as the incumbent. You know, every day to me for President Trump is Election Day. Every day is Election Day. He’s going to be weighed and measured by the American people.“

And the top priority is getting people back to work.

“I think it’s a focus of action, action, action on jobs, jobs, jobs, law and order, the pandemic,” he explained. “This is all within his scope to do. He’s president of the United States, you take action.”

Bannon believes the moves the president has made already in those areas are helping him.

“Those actions, what I think he’s taken, which have been very well thought through and has kind of gotten us through economically where we are, it’s the reason the markets are acting so positively,” he added.

Bannon was Chief Executive of the 2016 campaign and then served at Mr. Trump’s White House Chief Strategist, and he wants the president to take the gloves off, especially with China.

“He must lay out a vision for the second term,” he said. “But most importantly in the middle of a global pandemic in the economic inferno that the Chinese CCP Virus triggered, right, and the financial crisis we have on top of that that we’ve blown up the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve.”

In 2016, Bannon was called on to lead the campaign in August and has been credited with being a key factor in Mr. Trump’s surprising victory. So with the president struggling in the polls now, might he come to the rescue again?

“Absolutely not,” he explained. “I’m 100 percent spending my time taking down the Chinese Communist Party, working with these freedom groups. I’m fully occupied. The president’s got a team, he’s adding some more people to it. I’m sure they’ll turn this thing around. And remember, he’s still the best presidential candidate we’ve ever had and the best closer. He took on a candidate much better than Joe Biden in Hillary Clinton and beat her.”

