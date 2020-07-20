Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

States where coronavirus unemployment recovery has been most robust

In many states, the June unemployment rate was in the single digits

close
Raymond James policy analyst Ed Mills and American Institute for Economic Research President Edward Stringham discuss the high amount of money the federal government has spent to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus and the long-term impact of this spending. video

What’s the best way to get Americans off unemployment amid coronavirus?

Raymond James policy analyst Ed Mills and American Institute for Economic Research President Edward Stringham discuss the high amount of money the federal government has spent to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus and the long-term impact of this spending.

The U.S. economy added more than 7 million jobs between two record months in May and June, but new data suggests opportunities may be more prevalent in some parts of the country than others.

Continue Reading Below

Despite those two stellar months of job creation, the U.S. has recovered only about one-third of the jobs lost during the pandemic.

And experts have warned about another wave of layoffs – and more economic turmoil ahead – as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in states like California, Texas and Florida, which has caused tiered reopening plans to be paused or scaled back in some instances.

MORTGAGE PAYMENTS MAY BE A CHALLENGE AS $600 UNEMPLOYMENT BUMP NEARS EXPIRATION

However, the employment situation appears to be faring better in some areas of the country that have experienced less severe virus outbreaks so far this year.

Here’s a look at states where the unemployment rate is rebounding the fastest, as compiled by WalletHub. The rankings are based on changes in unemployment rates in June, year over year changes in seasonally adjusted and nonseasonally adjusted claims, as well as the current unemployment rates.

CONSUMER SPENDING CUTOFF: AS UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS EXPIRE, US ECONOMY MAY SUFFER

Kentucky

Unemployment rate as of June: 4.8 percent

Idaho

Unemployment rate as of June: 5.3 percent

Utah

Unemployment rate as of June: 5.5 percent

Montana

Unemployment rate as of June: 7 percent

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Maine

Unemployment rate as of June: 6.4 percent

Oklahoma

Unemployment rate as of June: 6.8 percent

Wyoming

Unemployment rate as of June: 7.6 percent

North Dakota

Unemployment rate as of June: 6.3 percent

Missouri

Unemployment rate as of June: 7.9 percent

Nebraska

Unemployment rate as of June: 6.9 percent

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS