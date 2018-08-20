States where $100 goes furthest: report

It isn’t just real estate values that fluctuate greatly across the country, the price of goods varies considerably based on location, and as a result, the same amount of cash can buy more in a low-price state than a high-price state.

The Tax Foundation took 2016 data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, adjusted it for current prices and ranked all the states based on the relative purchasing power of $100.

The states where $100 is worth the most:

1. Mississippi -- $100 will buy goods worth $115.74 at national average prices.

2. Alabama -- $100 buys goods worth $115.47

3. Arkansas -- $100 buys goods worth $115.07

4. West Virginia -- $100 buys goods worth $114.16

5. Kentucky -- $100 buys goods worth $113.90

The states were $100 is worth the least:

1. Hawaii -- $100 buys goods worth $84.46

2. District of Columbia -- $100 buys goods worth $86.28

3. New York -- $100 buys goods worth $86.51

4. California -- $100 buys goods worth $87.41

5. New Jersey -- $100 buys goods worth $88.34