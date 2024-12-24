Starbucks workers expand strike, closing nearly 60 stores in several US cities

Starbucks workers have expanded their strike to more cities and closed 59 stores across the U.S. as of Monday, according to the union, which represents more than 10,000 baristas.

The strike began Friday in Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, but has since spread to stores nationwide, including in Boston, Dallas, Portland, New York City, Denver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and St. Louis.

"We respect our partners’ right to engage in lawful strike activity, and we appreciate the thousands of partners across the country who are continuing to support each other and deliver the Starbucks experience for our customers," the company said in a statement.

Workers are protesting a lack of progress in contract negotiations with the company.

Starbucks Workers United said the company has failed to honor a commitment made 10 months ago to reach a labor agreement this year. Talks between Starbucks and the union have stalled with unresolved issues over wages, staffing and schedules.

"Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, and by 77% over the life of a three-year contract. This is not sustainable," the company said.

Starbucks said the disruptions from the strike do not have a significant impact on operations because only a handful of stores across the country are affected.

The union warned on Friday that the strike could reach "hundreds of stores" by Christmas Eve. Starbucks operates more than 11,000 stores and employs about 200,000 workers in the United States.

The company and the union have been bargaining since April. Starbucks said it has committed to an annual pay increase of 1.5% or more for unionized workers, even if it gave a lower increase to non-union workers in any given year.

Starbucks baristas make an average of $18 per hour in the U.S., but with benefits included — such as health care, free college tuition and paid family leave — the pay package is worth an average of $30 per hour for baristas who work at least 20 hours per week, the company said.

Workers, however, are not satisfied, noting that Starbucks’ new chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who started in September, could make more than $100 million in his first year.

The union also wants the company to resolve outstanding legal issues, including hundreds of unfair labor practice allegations that workers have filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Reuters contributed to this report.