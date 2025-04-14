Social Security Administration launches anti-fraud measures

The Social Security Administration (SSA) implemented anti-fraud tools to protect customers who file claims over the phone following Elon Musk’s warning that fraudsters were targeting the agency’s call-in lines to steal benefits.

The agency launched measures that will "identify suspicious activity in telephone claims by analyzing patterns and anomalies within a person’s account," effective immediately, according to the SSA.

The agency said if the technology detects irregularities, the individual will be required "to complete in-person identity proofing to continue processing their claim."

The agency will still conduct identity verification for all in-person claims, too.

Social Security acting Commissioner Leland Dudek said the move is a way to modernize how the agency serves the public, "enhancing both security and accessibility."

"These updates improve our ability to detect and prevent fraud while providing more flexible options for people to access their benefits," Dudek said.

According to the SSA, this change will help it "maintain the security of its services while continuing to expand access for customers who may be unable to file online or visit an office in person."

Last month, while appearing on Fox News' " Special Report with Bret Baier ," Musk and other members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said a significant proportion of the daily calls that Social Security fields are from people trying to change legitimate recipients' direct deposit destinations in an effort to steal their benefits.

"At Social Security, one of the first things that we learned is that they get phone calls every day of people trying to change direct deposit information," said Aram Moghaddassi, a DOGE engineer. "So when you want to change your bank account, you can call Social Security. We learned 40% of the calls that they get are from fraudsters."

Baier specifically asked Musk about how some are concerned that DOGE's efforts could inadvertently lead to legitimate Social Security recipients missing out on their benefit payments. However, Musk responded saying the group's efforts will help ensure beneficiaries get the payments they deserve.

"In fact, what we're doing will help their benefits. Legitimate people, as a result of the work of DOGE, will receive more Social Security, not less," Musk said. "I want to emphasize that: as a result of the work of DOGE, legitimate recipients of Social Security will receive more money, not less money."

The SSA went through a two-week transition last month "to stronger identity proofing procedures for both benefit claims and direct deposit changes." As part of the changes, the agency began enforcing online digital identity proofing and in-person identity proofing.

For instance, individuals who do not or cannot use the agency’s online my Social Security services, can start their claim for benefits on the telephone. However, the claim cannot be completed until the individual’s identity is verified in person.

