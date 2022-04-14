Small signs of relief for truck drivers after Texas border inspections impact U.S. supply chain

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing the Biden administration to act swiftly on border security policies.

Abbott imposed new border inspections that are conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safely. Abbott said it's for the safety and security of Texans.

"Whether it be because of brake issues, tire issues, or other issues, there may be Texans whose lives were saved because those vehicles were taken out of operation," Gov. Abbott said.

In turn, about a quarter of trucks have failed these inspections and have been taken off of the road because of "serious safety violations". However, this has caused major backups along several ports of entry across the Texas-Mexico border.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT VOWS TO CONTINUE TRUCK INSPECTIONS UNTIL BIDEN, MEXICO MOVE TO SECURE BORDER

"In the last days, we had [wait times of] 5-6 hours, all our fresh foods were going spoiled," Nuevo León Governor, Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda said.

Abbott directed DPS to conduct these safety inspections ahead of the end of Title 42 in late May.

However, these inspections have also slowed the supply chain and imported goods that are transported into the United States.

Trade groups have said these inspections are causing imports to be delayed which in turn, is going to cause prices to rise and leave store shelves empty.

"We’re going to see increase prices for a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, and other foods and other goods," President of Fresh Produce Association of the Americas President Lance Jungmeyer said.

TEXAS BRINGING THE BORDER TO D.C. TO SHOW BIDEN ADMIN WHAT SMALLER COMMUNITIES ARE ‘DEALING WITH:' LT. OLIVAREZ

On Wednesday, April 13, Abbott came to an agreement with Mexican State Nuevo León Governor Sepulveda.

The Department of Public Safety inspections will be halted at the port of entry at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge in Laredo, in exchange for Gov. Sepulveda to increase security patrols and inspections on his side of the border.

"This is going to be a compromise," Nuevo León Gov., Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda said. "I want to make sure Texas feels comfortable doing business."

Abbott said he has been contacted by other Mexican state officials to discuss the possibility of lifting inspections at other ports.