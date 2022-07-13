Skyrocketing inflation forces shoppers to work overtime and change diets as prices soar

Shoppers in the nation's capital are working overtime, changing their diets and going without to afford groceries and other supplies, they told Fox News.

"I'm not vegan yet, I'm working on that," one shopper named Stacia said. "But I am a vegetarian now because of the price of meat. Can no longer afford it."

Robert, who lives and works in Washington, D.C., said he is seeing prices rise for staples such as eggs, orange juice, rice and milk.

"But, I mean, there's not much to do about it, except I try to work more overtime," he said.

The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation measurement, surged 9.1% year-over-year in June , a more-than-expected increase that marked its highest level since November 1981, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Wednesday. Prices jumped 1.3% in the one-month period from May.

"Joe Biden needs to step up to the plate for real," Michael, a lifelong district resident, told Fox News. "I'm a Democrat. Next year, I'm voting Republican because Republicans get more done than the Democrats."

"I have to limit my groceries a little now, so I can't really get what I want all the time," Liz, who exited a grocery store with a single bag of chips, said.

Stacia said, "I just have a few items that cost me $65, and I was wondering, ‘What did I purchase?’ Inflation is just ridiculous. Someone, please come to our aid."

The food index climbed 1% in June as consumers paid more for items like cereal, chicken, milk and fresh vegetables. The report shows that food prices have risen 10.4% in the past 12 months.

In December, when inflation was still at 6.8%, Biden told reporters that "it’s the peak of the crisis" and, "you’ll see it change sooner, quicker, more rapidly than people think."

Inflation is outpacing the growth of workers' salaries, according to Michael.

"The more you get on your paycheck, the more you got to spend in the grocery store, gas station, wherever. Joe Biden needs to do more," Michael said.

Chris, a Maryland resident, agreed that the government needs to do something about inflation.

"Until they actually realize what's going on out here, we're going to continue suffering like this," he said.

"At one time, you can get a good loaf of bread for like $1.50. Nowadays, you're paying like four bucks," Anthony, a D.C. resident who is homeless, said. "It's very expensive to shop nowadays."

Carolyn, a pregnant mother of two, told Fox News, "Luckily, my husband provides for us, and he works overtime to make ends meet, but it has been a very big jump."

She said her family's weekly budget for groceries has gone up 20-30% due to rising food prices.

"So it's more sourcing through different grocery stores now, trying to look for sales. Whereas, before I just kind of would go in and come out," Carolyn said. "And, with a growing family, it's kind of difficult to be doing that all the time. But you do what you've got to do."