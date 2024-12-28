Shrinking Colorado River will take a toll on the nation's food supply

The shelves and prices at your local grocery store could look a little different soon. The Colorado River, which provides water for about 15% of our country’s agriculture, is shrinking, and the current agreement that divvies up the water usage ends in 2026.

The Imperial Valley in Southern California relies 100% on the Colorado River for its water. This valley receives less than three inches of rain a year, yet still produces about two-thirds of the country’s winter produce.

Farmers in the valley say the shrinking water levels and competing interests over river usage will badly impact the nation’s food supply.

"A lot of people say that the Colorado River and the diminishing water supply is an issue that affects 40 million people, because that's who rely on it. I think that number is too low. I think 100 million people rely on the water from the Colorado," said fourth-generation farmer Andrew Leimgruber.

"When you're in between November and March, a large majority of your lettuce, broccoli, carrots, all of your winter greens are coming from either the Imperial Valley or just across the Colorado River from us, Yuma, Arizona," said Leimgruber.

The Colorado River is split between seven states and Mexico. Farmers in the Imperial Valley are the biggest users of the river's water.

WATER SHORTAGE STRAINS BOOMING TEXAS TOWN

If the valley cannot produce enough crops, it can lead to long-term problems.

"So, the big issue for us in California is our rising labor cost, but then also the ability to withstand pest pressure and things like that. One issue with lack of water is the lack of diversity in crops. Having that diversity enables us to keep pests under control," said Benson Farms' manager, Stephen Benson.

US AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY GEARS UP FOR FUTURISTIC AERIAL ‘DRONE-SWARM’ FARMING AFTER FAA DECISION

Because of the low water levels, some farmers in the valley are paid to not grow certain crops or to use less water. That, however, is not always enough.

"I can say it's not covering our costs all the time. For instance, if I'm going to install drip irrigation, I need to have $1,000 an acre. I don't get anywhere near that in compensation. And that's something that we need to study more, because as we move forward, conservation just gets more expensive," said Benson.

The Imperial Irrigation District says it is working with the farmers on different water conservation efforts to help with part of the problem.

"We provide supplemental funding so they're able to purchase drip systems and sprinkler systems, tap water return systems, all kinds of new technologies and precision laser leveling of the field that allow them to continue to farm the way they always farm, but just using less water," said Imperial Irrigation District Water Manager Tina Shields.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

If the seven states and Mexico cannot come to an agreement on how to use the Colorado River water by the 2026 deadline, the Bureau of Reclamation will step in and make the decisions.