Shanghai lockdown supply chain issues are a ‘real nightmare': Gordan Chang

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said the COVID-19 lockdowns are causing supply chain issues that are a "real nightmare" for the country, and that other parts of the world will be impacted by the delays as well.

CHINA'S COVID LOCKDOWNS WILL CREATE A NEW SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS

GORDON CHANG: We're going to feel it because, you know, China can't ship what it doesn't produce. A lot of these factories are not operating, or they're operating at very low capacity. And that's not just Shanghai. That's also in Guangdong province, where you also got a lot of disease right now. And, you know, you see the shipping delays. The Shanghai port is completely blocked up. I mean, they're shipping, but it's not like before. And they have to move these goods around to other ports in China to get them out of the country. This is a real nightmare for the Chinese.

