Second coronavirus stimulus deal unlikely before election: Sen. Chuck Grassley

There’s not a very large chance for a coronavirus stimulus deal to be signed anytime soon, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

Congress continues to debate back and forth on the contents of a secondary relief package and Grassley said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., keeps turning down offers, making it less likely for anything to pass before the November election.

“Here’s how radical the people are controlling the House of Representatives. We have a bipartisan group of 50 people that are really begging to pass something… at $1.5 trillion. She turns that down," he said. "So do they want to do something or not?”

Grassley said the Democrats believe it’s to their “political advantage” to hold on an agreement, which is to the disadvantage of the people.

The senator added that Democrats “didn’t even want to discuss” continuing Trump's extra $300 unemployment stimulus after it ran out on Sept. 8.

“It’s putting politics above the benefit of the American people,” he said. “So I think right now, there’s little chance at getting something done."

