Pelosi causing stimulus stalemate that could help unemployed, Kayleigh McEnany says

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on President Trump’s town hall in Philadelphia, the state of coronavirus stimulus negotiations and relations in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday sounded off on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the stimulus stalemate.

“Speaker Pelosi has been fundamentally unserious this whole time,” McEnany told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" in response to Pelosi rejecting the Problem Solvers Caucus’ $1.5 trillion coronavirus aid plan and saying the House will remain in session until lawmakers provide another round of relief.

“She got heat when she vacationed, went to a hair salon that was not open to the general public so now she is trying to save face by saying her members won’t leave town,” McEnany added.

McEnany pointed out that Pelosi reportedly got a ton of pushback from moderate Democrats who believe the speaker’s stimulus stalemate is “unacceptable.”

“The Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been on the Hill, offering proposals, giving them more than they asked for in school funding to which she would reject,” McEnany said. “She doesn’t want to give him a win before the election, and shame on Nancy Pelosi for not helping unemployed Americans.”

