Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

Risk of recession ‘uncomfortably high’: Moody's Analytics chief economist

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘scrambled’ economy, caused inflation to rise, Moody's Analytics chief economist argues

close
amid Russia invading Ukraine and the spike in oil prices.  video

Risk of recession ‘uncomfortably high’: Economist

amid Russia invading Ukraine and the spike in oil prices. 

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday and argued the risk of recession is "uncomfortably high" amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spike in oil prices.

POWELL SAYS FED COULD RAISE INTEREST RATES FASTER TO COMBAT RED-HOT INFLATION

MARK ZANDI: The risks of recession have risen quite considerably… With Russia invading Ukraine, the spike in oil and other commodity prices, inflation expectations have taken off here and the Federal Reserve, as we could see from [Jerome] Powell’s speech yesterday is now on high alert. 

It's going to have to tighten monetary policy a lot more aggressively. Therefore, the risks of recession are now a lot higher… I'd put… the risk of recession now in the next 12 months, at least one in three… that's uncomfortably high. 

Investor on Wall Street (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (AP Photo/Richard Drew / Associated Press)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi argues that the spike in oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘scrambled’ the economy, and caused inflation to rise.  video

Russia-Ukraine war caused oil price spike, inflation: Economist

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi argues that the spike in oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ‘scrambled’ the economy, and caused inflation to rise. 