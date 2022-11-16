Retail sales rise faster than expected in October, despite painfully high inflation
Painfully high inflation continuing to squeeze US households
Spending at retail stores rose faster than expected in October as consumers continue to open their wallets despite scorching-hot inflation
Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, rose 1.3% in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to increase 1%.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.