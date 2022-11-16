Expand / Collapse search
Retail sales rise faster than expected in October, despite painfully high inflation

Painfully high inflation continuing to squeeze US households

Alba Wheels Up International founder Salvatore Stile says importers and retailers are predicting a supply chain ‘decline coming about.’ video

US retailers to see ‘very dismal’ 2023, small businesses ‘crushed’: Salvatore Stile

Alba Wheels Up International founder Salvatore Stile says importers and retailers are predicting a supply chain ‘decline coming about.’

Spending at retail stores rose faster than expected in October as consumers continue to open their wallets despite scorching-hot inflation

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a number of everyday goods, including cars, food and gasoline, rose 1.3% in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected sales to increase 1%.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.