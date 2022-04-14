Retail sales rise 0.5% in March, even as consumers confront sky-high inflation

U.S. consumers continued to open their wallets in March, even as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades.

Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, rose 0.5% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to rise 0.6%.

