Retail sales rise 0.5% in March, even as consumers confront sky-high inflation
Economists expected consumers to ramp up spending in March, despite sky-high inflation
U.S. consumers continued to open their wallets in March, even as they confronted the hottest inflation in four decades.
Retail sales, a measure of how much consumers spent on a basket of goods ranging from cars to food and gasoline, rose 0.5% in March from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitv expected sales to rise 0.6%.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.