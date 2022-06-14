Record high gas prices: West Virginia, Montana, Colorado see biggest weekly jumps

The national average price for regular gasoline rose 10 cents over the past week and remains at a record high of $5.01 per gallon Tuesday.

However, some states saw their averages jump more than twice a much last week. In fact, the top 10 states with the highest weekly increases tracked by AAA saw prices jump at least 21 cents over the seven-day period ending on Monday.

California is still the nation's most expensive market with a state average of $6.43 per gallon, however, West Virginia saw the biggest leap in prices over the past week.

The average price for gasoline in the state jumped 28 cents per gallon between June 6 and June 13, according to AAA's most recent data. Montana and Colorado were not far behind with prices rising 27 cents and 25 cents, respectively. Prices in Kansas and Virginia rose 23 cents, according to AAA.

"The high price of oil coupled with high domestic demand is keeping these gas prices elevated for consumers," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross told FOX Business.

Overall, the national average is 56 cents higher than a month ago and $1.93 more than a year ago, according to AAA, which has never seen prices reach this level since it began collecting pricing data in 2000.

The 10 states that saw the biggest increase over the past seven days ending Monday, according to AAA: