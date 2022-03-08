Record high gas prices at the pump: How to conserve fuel when driving

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit a record high this week.

Automobile club AAA shows Tuesday's national average at $4.17, up from $4.06 on Monday and $2.77 a year ago.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded problems beset by lingering supply chain issues.

However, there are several ways for drivers can conserve fuel when they hit the road.

Automaker Toyota Motor Corporation recommends pressing the accelerator pedal gently, avoiding rapid starts and stops, staying alert on the road to anticipate the movements of others, checking tire pressure, carrying less cargo, combining trips, not using the air conditioner at low speeds and reducing heater use in the winter.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that aggressive driving can lower gas mileage by roughly 15%-30% at highway speeds and 10%-40% in stop-and-go traffic. The agency recommends the use of driver feedback devices to curb this issue.

In addition, the department warned against hauling cargo on the roof of a car, which increases wind resistance and lowers fuel economy.

It said that a large, blunt rooftop cargo box can reduce fuel economy by around 2%-8% in city driving, 6%-17% on the highway and 10%-25% at interstate speeds.

Idling can use a quarter to a half-gallon of fuel each hour, the department notes, depending on engine size and air conditioning use.

AAA says that people should look for models of cars that offer the best fuel economy in their classes, maintain their cars according to the manufacturer's recommendations and repair cars as soon as possible.

The club said drivers should adjust speed to "time" the traffic lights, take their foot off the gas early when approaching a red light or a stop sign, accelerate smoothly, use cruise control and upshift as soon as is possible without "lugging" the engine if the car has a manual transmission.

