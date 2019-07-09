Qatar to double US investment citing trust in US economy

President Trump met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House on Tuesday, where the leaders discussed enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries.

While Trump said Qatar was investing “very heavily” in the U.S. and creating a lot of jobs, Qatar’s emir said his country planned to double its more than $185 billion investment in the U.S.

“Our economic partnership has been more than $185 billion and we’re planning to double this number,” he said. “We have a lot of investments in the U.S., we trust the economy here.”

Trump noted that Qatar was investing very heavily in military equipment and planes – which includes a “large” incoming order for Boeing jets.

In a press release, the White House said Qatar Airways had agreed to purchase five Boeing 777 freighters, in addition to large-cabin aircraft from Gulfstream. The airline also agreed to purchase General Electric engines for some of its jets.

Further, the Qatar Ministry of Defense will acuire two Raytheon systems and Chevron-Phillips Chemical Company and Qatar Petroleum are working together on a petrochemicals complex in Qatar.