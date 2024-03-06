Expand / Collapse search
Private sector job growth rises less than expected in February: ADP

Hiring by private companies came in lower than expected in February, ADP says

U.S. Bank Wealth Management senior vice president Lisa Erickson looks ahead to this week's retail earnings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill. video

A 'resilient' consumer is being supported by 'solid' jobs market: Lisa Erickson

U.S. Bank Wealth Management senior vice president Lisa Erickson looks ahead to this week's retail earnings and Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill.

Hiring by U.S. companies continued to chug along at a healthy pace in February, although growth came in below expectations, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Companies added 140,000 jobs last month, missing the 150,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv predicted.

"Job gains remain solid. Pay gains are trending lower but are still above inflation," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "In short, the labor market is dynamic, but doesn’t tip the scales in terms of a Fed rate decision this year."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.