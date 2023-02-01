Expand / Collapse search
Private sector job growth cools to 106,000 in January, lowest in two years: ADP

Job creation by US companies tumbles to lowest level since January 2021

Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer and Muhlenkamp & Company portfolio manager Jeff Muhlenkamp discuss if January's impressive stock market gains will continue on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

Hiring by U.S. companies slowed sharply in January, the latest sign that the historically tight labor market is finally starting to cool off, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. 

Companies added 106,000 jobs last month, missing the 178,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted. It marked the worst month for job creation since January 2021. 

The weaker-than-expected report comes as the Federal Reserve wages the most aggressive fight since the 1980s to crush inflation and slow the labor market with a series of rapid interest rate increases. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.