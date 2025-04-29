Expand / Collapse search
Private sector added 62K jobs in April, well below expectations, ADP says

Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt evaluates the impact of President Donald Trump’s economic, tariff and trade agenda on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

Steel CEO predicts ‘huge boom’ in US markets, economy with trade deals on the horizon

Marlin Steel CEO Drew Greenblatt evaluates the impact of President Donald Trump’s economic, tariff and trade agenda on ‘The Evening Edit.’

Companies in the private sector added 62,000 jobs in April, payroll processing firm ADP said Wednesday.

The figure is well below economists’ estimates of 115,000 jobs and down sharply from the prior month’s reading of 155,000.

"Unease is the word of the day. Employers are trying to reconcile policy and consumer uncertainty with a run of mostly positive economic data," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson. "It can be difficult to make hiring decisions in such an environment."

US ECONOMY SLOWS SHARPLY, SHRINKING 0.3% IN THE FIRST QUARTER, AS TARIFFS WEIGH

Leisure and hospitality added 27,000 positions, leading job creation in April. Trade, transportation and utilities added 21,000 jobs, financial activities added 20,000 and construction contributed 16,000.

hotel check in

Leisure and hospitality led job creation in April. (iStock / iStock)

Natural resources and mining added 6,000 jobs while manufacturing added 4,000.

AMERICANS TRIMMING BACK WAGE EXPECTATIONS FOR NEW JOBS: NY FED

The Kennecott Copper Mine outside Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Kennecott Copper Mine outside Salt Lake City. (Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

On the negative side, education and health services lost 23,000 jobs during the month, while information lost 8,00 positions. Professional and business services lost 2,000 jobs and other services decreased by 1,000.

Education and health services lost 23,000 jobs during the month of April. (iStock / iStock)

Large businesses – those with 500 or more employees – added 12,000 jobs in the month. Businesses with 50 to 499 employees hired 40,000 workers. Establishments with fewer than 50 employees added 11,000 jobs.

The ADP data is released before the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, which is due on Friday morning and can differ notably. The government data is expected to show an increase of 130,000 positions, below the 228,000 reported in March.