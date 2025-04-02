Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Jobs
Published

Private sector added 155,000 jobs in March, above expectations, ADP says

ADP releases private sector jobs data

close
The Federalist elections correspondent Brianna Lyman and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss how President Donald Trump's tariffs and Elon Musk's defense of DOGE on 'Making Money.' video

Trump's economy puts money in the pockets of hard working Americans: Batya Ungar-Sargon

The Federalist elections correspondent Brianna Lyman and journalist Batya Ungar-Sargon discuss how President Donald Trump's tariffs and Elon Musk's defense of DOGE on 'Making Money.'

Companies in the private sector added 155,000 jobs in March, payroll processing firm ADP said on Wednesday.

The figure is above economists’ estimates of 115,000 jobs and also more than the prior month’s upwardly revised reading of 84,000. Annual pay was up 4.6%, down from the prior month, ADP said.

"Despite policy uncertainty and downbeat consumers, the bottom line is this: The March topline number was a good one for the economy and employers of all sizes, if not necessarily all sectors," said Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist.

PRIVATE SECTOR ADDS JUST 77K JOBS IN FEBRUARY, WELL BELOW EXPECTATIONS, ADP SAYS

Job fair

The March figure is above economists’ estimates of 115,000 jobs and also more than the prior month’s upwardly revised reading of 84,000. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Professional and business services added 57,000 positions, leading job creation in March. Financial activities added 38,000 jobs, manufacturing added 21,000 and leisure and hospitality contributed 17,000.

On the negative side, trade, transportation and utilities lost 6,000 jobs during the month while natural resources and mining declined by 3,000.

Mining truck carries minerals

Jobs in the natural resources and mining sector declined by 3,000 in March, according to payroll processing firm ADP. (Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Large businesses – those with 500 or more employees – added 59,000 jobs in the month. Businesses with 50 to 499 employees hired 43,000 workers. Establishments with fewer than 50 employees added 52,000 jobs.

US ECONOMY ADDED 151,000 JOBS IN FEBRUARY, BELOW EXPECTATIONS

office

A group of people work in a modern board room with the latest technology. (iStock / iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ADP data is released before the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, which is due on Friday morning and can differ notably. The government data is expected to show an increase of 135,000 positions, above the 151,000 reported in February.