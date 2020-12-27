President Trump signs COVID relief, government funding bill

President Trump has signed the COVID-19 relief and government spending package, a source told FOX Business on Sunday.

"Good news on Covid Relief Bill," President Trump tweeted Sunday evening. "Information to follow!"

The announcement came after Trump continued to push lawmakers over the weekend to increase direct payments for Americans from $600 to $2,000 and to get rid of the "pork" in the legislation.

Trump previously stalled the $900 billion relief bill on Tuesday, calling it a "disgrace" and claiming it has "almost nothing to do with COVID."

"Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.