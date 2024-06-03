Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs
Published

Police recruits in high demand, job data shows

New research shows law enforcement training is the top hard skill sought from candidates in job postings

close
Lincoln Tech CEO Scott Shaw explains why more young workers are seeking trade jobs on Varney & Co. video

Gen Zers skip college to pursue more blue-collar jobs

Lincoln Tech CEO Scott Shaw explains why more young workers are seeking trade jobs on Varney & Co.

Qualified candidates looking to launch a career as a police officer in the U.S. are in a good position to land a job, data indicates.

A recent analysis by ZipRecruiter found law enforcement training was the top hard skill employers are looking for in their next generation of talent, with more than 13,000 job postings seeking applicants with those skills across the country.

police officers on crosswalk

Police take measures as pro-palestinian demonstrators gather to demand an immediate ceasefire for Gaza in front of the White House in Washington D.C., United States on May 24, 2024. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Darrin Carr, the founder of Carr Talent Acquisition, confirmed to FOX Business that there is an increased demand for entry-level law enforcement hiring, and there are several key factors driving the trend:

Retirements: A significant wave of retirements is creating many vacancies that need to be filled.

LOOKING FOR A NEW JOB? THESE ARE THE FINANCIAL SECRETS OF SIGNING ON WITH A COMPANY

Crime Rates: Higher crime rates in some areas are prompting increased law enforcement hiring to ensure public safety.

Public Safety Initiatives: New policies and initiatives, such as community policing, require more personnel.

police officer in her vehicle

A policeofficer prepares citations for distribution in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on May 24, 2024.  (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Economic Conditions: Improved economic conditions are allowing more funds for public safety, leading to more hiring.

Legislation and Policy Changes: Changes in laws, such as those related to immigration or substance legalization, are shifting law enforcement priorities and increasing demand.

Public Perception and Trust: Efforts to improve community relations are essential for attracting new recruits.

CALL OF DUTY ENDOWMENT SUPPORTS AMERICAN VETERANS' SUCCESS AND JOB PLACEMENT

Technological Advancements: The adoption of new technologies necessitates hiring officers with specialized skills.

Carr said the demand for fresh officers varies by region, with urban areas typically having higher demand due to larger populations and more complex crime issues.

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth has the details from Garden City, New York, on 'Varney & Co.' video

Police recruitment sees an uptick in the ranks, but not in big cities

FOX Business' Madison Alworth has the details from Garden City, New York, on 'Varney & Co.'

The recruiter told FOX Business law enforcement positions are harder to fill these days, and one significant factor is the current public attitude towards police officers.

"Negative perceptions and heightened scrutiny of law enforcement have made it challenging to attract and retain new recruits," Carr said. "Many candidates are hesitant to pursue careers in law enforcement due to concerns about public trust, the risks associated with the job, and the demanding nature of the work."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Carr said that despite these challenges, law enforcement agencies are working diligently to improve community relations and rebuild trust. They are also offering enhanced benefits; higher, more competitive salaries; signing bonuses, and other incentives to attract qualified candidates. 

He noted, "There is a strong emphasis on recruiting officers who reflect the diversity of the communities they serve and who are skilled in community-oriented policing strategies."