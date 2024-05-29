Person at Amsterdam airport dead after falling into KLM plane engine

A person has been killed Wednesday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after ending up inside the running engine of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plane, officials say.

The incident happened as KLM Flight 1341 – an Embraer ERJ-190 jet – was preparing to depart for Billund, a town in Denmark.

"A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died," KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement.

"We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation," the airline added.

Schiphol Airport described the scene as a "horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine."

The identity of the person killed was not immediately clear.

"Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this," Schiphol Airport said.

The Royal Military Police said "a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died" and that "all passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of."