Person at Amsterdam airport dead after falling into KLM plane engine

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines says person ‘ended up in a running aircraft engine’ and that it's assisting passengers and colleagues who witnessed the incident

A person has been killed Wednesday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport after ending up inside the running engine of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines plane, officials say. 

The incident happened as KLM Flight 1341 – an Embraer ERJ-190 jet – was preparing to depart for Billund, a town in Denmark. 

"A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine. Sadly, this person has died," KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement.  

"We are currently taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident at Schiphol. The circumstances are currently under investigation," the airline added. 

KLM Embraer ERJ-190 plane

A KLM Embraer ERJ-190 jet is pictured in Italy in May 2021. A person died Wednesday at Amsterdam's airport after falling into one of the aircraft's engines. (Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Schiphol Airport described the scene as a "horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine." 

The identity of the person killed was not immediately clear. 

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

An aerial panoramic view of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in August 2023. The airport is describing the fatal incident as "horrible." (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this," Schiphol Airport said. 

KLM plane lands in Belgium

A KLM Embraer ERJ-190 plane lands at Brussels Airport in Belgium in July 2022. (hierry Monasse/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Royal Military Police said "a person fell into a running aircraft engine and died" and that "all passengers and employees of the flight in question have been disembarked and are being taken care of." 