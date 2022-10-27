Pennsylvania's Wharton School to offer $167,000 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion' MBA program

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will offer an MBA in "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" major beginning in the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

The Wharton School announced the new major in a Sept. 27 announcement after the Wharton’s Curriculum Innovation and Review Committee approved it.

Stephanie Creary, an assistant professor at the Wharton School, said in a press release that it recently opened new coursework that will "support students’ wishes to become more prepared for DEI-focused careers or leaders of DEI-related change in any organizational role."

"In recent years, our students have challenged us to do more to prepare them for the new realities of leadership, which involve creating and sustaining diverse, equitable, and inclusive organizations," Creary said.

A webpage for the new MBA program states that the "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" major would prepare "students to face the challenges involved in creating and maintaining organizations that are diverse, inclusive, and rooted in equity."

"As organizations attempt to harness the contributions of many stakeholders, students who pursue the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion concentration will not only be well prepared for DEI-focused careers, they will also be prepared to be leaders of change in any organizational role," the major's webpage states.

Students seeking to obtain an MBA in "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" will be required to take courses in management and other departments within the Wharton School, which include "Leading Diversity in Organizations," "Reforming Mass Incarceration and the Role of Business," "Prison Education," and more.

The total cost to obtain an MBA at the Wharton School is $167,748, according to the university.

Wharton School Assistant Professor of Business Economics and Public Policy Corinne Low said in the press release that graduates with the DEI major will help companies become more competitive.

"We can’t wait for the first students to graduate with the official DEI major in 2025, and continue to lead in helping companies become more diverse, equal, inclusive, and, thus ultimately, competitive on the global stage," Low said.