At least 1 dead in Pennsylvania US Steel plant explosion, with others trapped under rubble

An explosion at a U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh killed at least one person as rescuers raced to help dozens of people injured or trapped under the rubble on Monday.

The blast happened just before 11 a.m. at the Clairton Coke Works. There has been one death and at least two people are believed to be missing, Allegheny County Emergency Services said.

"Two people are currently believed to be unaccounted for with possible entrapment," Kasey Reigner, Allegheny County Emergency Services spokesperson, said in a statement.

Officials said multiple people have been treated for injuries, though their current status was not immediately known.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said there was an active search and rescue underway with dozens injured.

Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi also told KDKA-TV that there have been reports of multiple injuries.

Lattanzi said he heard that the explosion happened in the "reversing room between thirteenth and fifteenth battery," which is part of the control system of the coking factory.

"They have a tough job, and it’s a dangerous job," Lattanzi said of the plant workers. "My heart bleeds for every one of them and their families."

United Steelworkers District 10 Director Bernie Hall said in a statement that union officials were on the ground assessing the situation and helping its members.

"While we are still determining the scope of the tragedy, we are aware that multiple workers are receiving medical treatment for their injuries," Hall said. "In the coming days, we will work with the appropriate authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and to see that our members get the support they need."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he and his administration were in touch with local officials and have offered assistance.

"The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community," Shapiro wrote in a post on X.

The Clairton Coke Works is located along the Monongahela River about 15 miles south of Pittsburgh. The industrial facility is considered the largest coking operation in North America and employs thousands of workers.

Fox Business' Brendan McDonald and Lydia Hu contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.