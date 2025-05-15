Pennsylvania Catholic high school teaches students in-demand trade skills

Some high schools have started offering shop classes again, so students can gain in-demand trade skills for well-paying careers.

One of those is Father Judge High School, a Catholic high school in Philadelphia, FOX Business correspondent Jeff Flock reported Thursday.

The school has a welding program for students. Its welding lab contains 32 bays where students can learn skills of the trade, according to Flock.

Steamfitters Local 420, SeaBox, Holtec International, L3 Harris, DCF Fabricators and the Philly Shipyard are among some of those that partner with Father Judge High School on its welding program, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Welding specialist Joe Williams, the instructor for the program, told Flock that demand for welders "is only growing right now."

He said there is a major shortage of welders globally.

Students in Father Judge High School’s welding program are getting jobs right out of high school, something Williams said was "attributed to the demand that’s needed."

"The demand is great, the success rate is great and, because of that, these guys are being offered career-driven, high-paid jobs before graduation."

One junior named Elijah said he had already received a $70,000 job offer.

MIKE ROWE WARNS OF TROUBLING TREND AMONG WORKING-AGE MEN, SAYS TRADES ARE THE ANSWER

Asked how the gig came about, the student told Flock, "Just putting in the time, putting in the work at welding, you know, thanks to Mr. Will giving me the opportunity to be able to do things like this, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to even have something like this."

Flock reported "there’s a need right now" for manufacturing jobs. The industry had 449,000 openings in March, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Williams said the welding program "brings awareness."

"There’s more of a need for welders, blue-collar workers and things like that," he told Flock. "And there are other ways to be successful than just college. College and blue collar is the way to go."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Flock reported Father Judge High School has the "whole gamut represented here," with the school also having students accepted to top universities.

Another trade pathway the school currently offers is for automotive skills, according to its website.