Pending home sales fall by most in 2 years as rising mortgage rates sap demand
Housing market is cooling sharply as Fed hikes interest rates
Signed contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. plunged more than expected in September as rising mortgage rates and higher home prices continued to push entry-level homebuyers out of the market.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that its pending home sales index tumbled 10.2% in September compared with the same month one year ago. On a monthly basis, pending home sales dropped 5% — more than double the 2% decline projected by Refinitiv economists.
