Parents needing baby formula are targeted by scammers during national shortage

MINNEAPOLIS – Scammers are targeting parents trying to find baby formula. Shelves remain empty and websites say they're out of stock as the Biden administration tries to get a handle on the crisis that’s putting infant lives at risk.

Jeffrey Gouge and his wife live in Florida and are expecting their second child in July. "We wanted to have a backup option to have some formula available in the house, just in the event that things don't work out breastfeeding," Gouge said.

But across the U.S., baby formula is 45% below the expected supply.

"We got really worried. I was at work, and she sent me a text and said, ‘hey, I just bought some formula online," Gouge said. "She verbatim said, ‘I don't know how I found it. But I bought it online,’ and it's one of the scariest phrases that someone can say nowadays."

He went on, "The website itself allows you to add anywhere between one case of something all the way to 1,000. And, if you put your credit card on file and you have the money available to place that order, your money will be drafted from your account. And the problem is, they will never be able to fulfill that order."

Thankfully, Gouge said he lost only $74.10, but he’s worried other parents might not be so lucky. He reported the website to the Better Business Bureau’s online scam tracker.

Sandra Guile with the BBB said it's seen multiple baby formula scams in the last week. "Online purchase scams are very, very common. Sadly, it is the number one riskiest scam."

She suggested using a credit card over a debit card, being wary of people's private messages and making sure to research any company before buying its product.

"They will use any means possible to get one or two pieces of information from you, and that's either your personal identifiable information or your banking information," Guile said. "These scammers are very persuasive. They're very tricky."