Pandemic unemployment benefits fraud could top $200B, firm says

A significant portion of unemployment benefits to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic may be getting stolen by fraudsters, according to new data.

ID.me, a computer security firm which verifies worker identities across 19 states, roughly 75% of the national population, finds that more than $200 billion in federal assistance for unemployed Americans may have been pocketed through fraud. The finding is more than triple the official government estimate of $63 billion, based on the 10% pre-pandemic fraud rate.

The firm notes that roughly 20% of the fraud is linked to breached personal data, up to 10% is through social engineering, and 2.5% are linked to face matching, where a criminal tries to use a mask, video, or image of the victim. Up to 30% of claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to Americans who are self-employed and contractors, are fraudulent, according to ID.me.

The American Enterprise Institute estimates the $200 billion figure could make unemployment assistance fraud the fourth largest "spending program" during the pandemic, behind the Paycheck Protection Program, total unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

States targeted by fraudsters with some of the highest per week unemployment benefits include California, Washington and Massachusetts.

California officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that $11.4 billion in unemployment benefits paid during the COVID-19 pandemic involve fraud — about 10% of benefits paid — while another 17% are under investigation for potential fraud.

Meanwhile, fraud losses in Washington are expected to total $600 million as of June 2020, amounting to 122,000 known or suspected fraudulent claims, according to a report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor.

In Massachusetts, up to $687 million is estimated to be paid for fraudulent claims as of February, according to the state's Department of Unemployment Assistance.

According to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, lawmakers have committed $486 billion in funding for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic.

The recently passed $1.8 trillion American Rescue Plan accounts for $209 billion in unemployment provisions allowed. About $94.3 billion has been committed to expand eligibility under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

The committee estimates the total legislative funding committed to address COVID-19 has reached about $3.12 trillion since the pandemic began.

The announcement comes as 770,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended March 13, higher than the 700,000 forecast by Refinitiv economists.

Weekly jobless claims have remained high for months, hovering around four times the typical pre-crisis level, although it's well below the peak of almost 7 million that was reached when stay-at-home orders were first issued a year ago in March. There are roughly 9.5 million fewer jobs than there were last year in February before the crisis began.

Continuing claims, or the number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid, fell to 4.124 million, a decline of 18,000 from the previous week. The report shows that roughly 18.216 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits for the week ending Feb. 27, a decrease of 1.9 million from the prior week.

