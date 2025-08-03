Orlando sees organic growth as city celebrates major milestone

As Orlando celebrates 150 years of history, its mayor is looking forward to its future as a destination known for more than just theme parks.

"We are much, much more than just tourism," Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told FOX Business, adding that, over the last 20 years, the goal of the City Beautiful has been focused on diversifying the economy and adding high-quality jobs.

"So we're always looking to add to our industry clusters," he said. "Modeling simulation and training is one of the most important clusters that we have. Most people don't know that we are the epicenter of that for the country."

While many industries benefit from modeling simulation and training, Dyer highlighted the research park associated with the University of Central Florida; biotech, with a portion being in Lake Nona Medical City; and high-tech digital media, which are showcased at creative villages such as the Electronic Arts (EA) Sports east coast headquarters.

When asked if there are any businesses in states like New York or California that Orlando is trying to get to relocate to central Florida, Dyer said no. Rather, the city – which Dyer said led the country in job growth last year – is focused on "homegrown companies."

"We're a city of small businesses," he said, while also recognizing the economic powerhouse of Disney.

Another plus to living in the area?

"We are really a culinary destination," Dyer said. "We have a lot of Michelin-rated restaurants."

The Michelin Guide Orlando includes 59 restaurants, 11 of which were added this year, according to Visit Orlando. The most notable cuisine in Orlando, Dyer said, is Asian, which includes the two-star rated Sorekara.

Disney World vacationers can also get in on the high-end culinary experiences with the one-star rated Capa Steakhouse and Bar, located at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.