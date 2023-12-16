Organizations in Washington, Connecticut helping create qualified workers for jobs in maritime industry

The maritime industry is booming from coast to coast, but the need for workers remains a battle for most companies as leaders believe there isn't much awareness of the opportunities available within the industry.

SoundWaters, a nonprofit in Connecticut, created a four-month program called Harbor Corps to help alleviate that problem. The program trains 18- to 26-year-olds for entry-level marine trade jobs.

"Employers are clamoring for people and people are looking for work, but those two never meet, so our job is to help them," said Mike Bagley, Vice President of Programs at SoundWaters.

Through the program, Bagley said students can start in an entry-level position at a marina, for example, and become an assistant manager or service manager making six figures within 15 years without a college degree.

Tacoma Public Schools does something similar with high school students in Washington, according to the district's Director of Innovative Learning, Adam Kulaas.

"Over the course of the last few years, we've really been able to get student perspective and reflection on what it looks like," Kulaas said. "It was exciting to hear some of those student-articulated captures of like, I had no idea that you could do this profession within the port."

Students earn certifications and get professional development advice from staff, so companies are more likely to hire them.

"Half the things I know now I didn't know before. How much really goes into working with boats and working with different machines," said Daija Williams, a student in the Harbor Corps program.

Williams has not always dreamed of working on the water, but after watching a friend learn about the industry, she signed up.

"When we first started, there was a lot of research we had to do, we had to work on math and safety," Williams said.

The program is a great opportunity for students who have tried college and didn't like it or those who do not want to attend a university at all.

Williams graduates next week and says she's excited about starting her first potential job on a boat.

"I just want to focus on what I know now and enjoy," said Williams.