Oracle laying off thousands of workers to cut costs amid AI push: report

Oracle on Tuesday reportedly began notifying employees that it is moving forward with a round of layoffs as the company looks to reduce costs.

The number of layoffs in the thousands, according to a report by CNBC that cited two people familiar with the matter.

Oracle has recently ramped up capital spending to build artificial intelligence (AI) data centers as the company looks to incorporate those tools into its business software services.

The company's stock has been volatile over the last year amid the AI buildout, with shares up about 3.5% in the last year despite declines of 48% in the last six months and 25% year to date amid concerns that AI presents a competitive threat to software providers. Shares rallied over 4% during Tuesday's trading session on the layoff news.

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Business Insider reviewed copies of the layoff notification email sent to affected employees, which informed them they will be eligible to receive a severance package after signing their termination paperwork.

"After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as a part of a broader organizational change," the email reviewed by the outlet said. "As a result, today is your last working day."

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Ticker Security Last Change Change % ORCL ORACLE CORP. 147.13 +8.37 +6.03%

Oracle's most recent 10-K filing noted the company had about 162,000 full-time employees in May 2025.

The company said in a March filing that it expects the total costs associated with its restructuring plan in fiscal year 2026 to be as high as $2.1 billion, most of which would go to employee severance and related expenses.

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Tech companies are reassessing their workforces amid the rise of AI as they look to shift resources to meet infrastructure needs.

Meta announced layoffs affecting a few hundred people across multiple teams last week, and Reuters previously reported that Meta was planning sweeping layoffs that could affect 20% or more of its workforce.

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Reuters contributed to this report.