Omicron variant: US travel group urges White House to ‘revisit’ reinstatement of country-specific entry bans

An American travel industry group is asking the Biden administration to "revisit the reinstatement of country-specific entry bans in the near term" as the U.S. is tightening its border controls following the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The plea from the U.S. Travel Association – which says the pandemic has caused nearly $300 billion in export income losses on American soil since March 2020 – comes as the U.S. is now restricting travel from South Africa and seven neighboring countries. President Biden has called the restrictions a "precautionary measure until we have more information" about the omicron variant.

"The U.S. Travel Association respectfully urges the Biden administration to revisit the reinstatement of country-specific entry bans in the near term," Tori Emerson Barnes, its executive vice president of public affairs and policy, said in a statement Sunday.

"Covid variants are of concern, but closed borders have not prevented their presence in the United States while vaccinations have proven incredibly durable," the statement continued. "That is why America’s travel industry is a vocal proponent of everyone getting a vaccine. With a vaccine and testing requirement in place to enter the U.S. we continue to believe that assessing an individual’s risk and health status is the best way to welcome qualified global travelers into the United States."

Earlier this month, the U.S. Travel Association estimated that "declines in international visitation since the start of the pandemic have already resulted in nearly $300 billion in lost export income (from March 2020-October 2021)" and that the declines "also led to the loss of more than a million American jobs."

In 2019, the 79.4 million international visitors who came to the U.S. generated $239 billion in export income and directly supported 1.2 million American jobs, it added.

On Monday, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the scientific community is still working to understand the potential impact of the "highly mutated omicron variant," according to the Associated Press.

"We don’t yet know whether omicron is associated with more transmission, more severe disease, more risk of infections, or more risk of evading vaccines," he added.