Oklahoma the last state with gas under $3 a gallon

Oklahoma is the only state in the country where the price per gallon of gas hasn't risen above the $3 mark, although it's exceptionally close.

Prices at the pump are holding at $2.99, according to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.

De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business on Thursday that Oklahoma drivers "should see prices stick around this ground."

In fact, he projected that prices may even "decline slightly" over the next few weeks along with the national average.

Currently, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is $3.41, with California getting hit the hardest. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the Golden State is $4.69, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline was $3.325 about a month ago and $2.12 a year ago, according to AAA.

As a result, 50% of Americans say they are driving less this year because of the price at the pump, according to GasBuddy's annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey.

In order to thwart the rising prices ahead of the holiday season, Congress has been pressuring President Biden to tap into the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

A growing list of Democrats hope that accessing the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil – which stores roughly 620 million barrels of various grades in four locations in Texas and Louisiana – could potentially lower prices at the pump.

In a letter addressed to Biden last week, 11 Senate Democrats asked the White House to make use of the petroleum reserve, warning the seven-year high in gas prices has "placed an undue burden on families and small businesses trying to make ends meet."

"In light of these pressing concerns, we ask that you consider all tools available at your disposal to lower U.S. gasoline prices. This includes a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a ban on crude oil exports," the letter said.

At the same time, Biden has asked OPEC and allied oil-producing countries to pump significantly more oil and lower gasoline prices for American drivers.

The OPEC+ alliance, made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members led by Russia, approved a cautious monthly increase in production of 400,000 barrels per day for the month of December.

