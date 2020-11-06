US economy added 638,000 jobs in October as unemployment falls to 6.9%

The U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October, pointing to a slowdown in the labor market's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as government relief faded while new cases increased.

Continue Reading Below

The Labor Department's payroll report released Friday showed the unemployment rate unexpectedly slid to 6.9% from 7.9%. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment dropped to 7.7% and the economy added 600,000 jobs.

It's the fourth consecutive month that job growth has cooled since employers added a combined 7.5 million jobs in May and June. U.S. employers made 672,000 new hires in September. There are still about 10.1 million more Americans out of work than there were in February before the crisis began.

"It should be noted that the level of job creation is slowing, and taken together with initial jobless claims also bottoming out, suggests that the labor market’s recovery is starting to become more uneven," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. "Some of this may due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and related containment measures."

Stock futures pared their losses after the latest snapshot of the nation's labor market.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28390.18 +542.52 +1.95% SP500 S&P 500 3510.45 +67.01 +1.95% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11890.927013 +300.15 +2.59%

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.